SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 455 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 315.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 9,166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $62.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.88 and its 200 day moving average is $61.46. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $52.57 and a 1 year high of $62.36.

