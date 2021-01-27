Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.75 Per Share

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a research note issued on Monday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Bishop now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.54. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Hovde Group upgraded Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Signature Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.29.

Shares of SBNY opened at $164.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $68.98 and a 1 year high of $166.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,774,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $853,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.