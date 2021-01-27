Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $120.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SBNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $100.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Signature Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Signature Bank from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.29.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $164.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $68.98 and a 12 month high of $166.72.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 20.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 225,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,487,000 after purchasing an additional 48,997 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 272,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,798,000 after purchasing an additional 106,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

