Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 5.98%. Silgan updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.65-0.75 EPS and its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.30-3.45 EPS.

Silgan stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.28. 446,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,809. Silgan has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $40.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.59.

Get Silgan alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Silgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America downgraded Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.