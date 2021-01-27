Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.30-3.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.08. Silgan also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.65-0.75 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Silgan from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Silgan from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Silgan from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America lowered Silgan from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Silgan from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.45.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.43. 14,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,809. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. Silgan has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $40.44.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Silgan had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 29.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Silgan will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

