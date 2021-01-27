Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SLAB. Roth Capital increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $134.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $139.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 466.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $65.09 and a 1 year high of $144.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.67.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $221.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.08 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Mark Thompson sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $36,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,910,557. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $692,626.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 426,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,181,578. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,069 shares of company stock worth $1,216,348. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

