Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) PT Raised to $63.00 at B. Riley

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its price target lifted by research analysts at B. Riley from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SIMO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

SIMO stock opened at $51.22 on Monday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $52.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.38.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $126.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 397.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 165.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

