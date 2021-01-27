Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) Given a €145.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WAF. Jefferies Financial Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oddo Bhf set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €124.13 ($146.03).

Shares of FRA WAF opened at €141.30 ($166.24) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €132.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €97.16. Siltronic AG has a one year low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a one year high of €153.20 ($180.24).

Siltronic AG (WAF.F) Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

