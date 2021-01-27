Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) Receives €115.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €124.13 ($146.03).

WAF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of WAF stock traded up €0.30 ($0.35) on Friday, hitting €141.30 ($166.24). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,979 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €132.91 and its 200-day moving average is €97.16. Siltronic AG has a fifty-two week low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a fifty-two week high of €153.20 ($180.24).

Siltronic AG (WAF.F) Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

