Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SSLLF. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Siltronic in a report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Siltronic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Siltronic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Siltronic in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Siltronic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSLLF opened at $172.24 on Tuesday. Siltronic has a 52-week low of $73.15 and a 52-week high of $172.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.97.

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

