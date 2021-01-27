Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.

Simmons First National stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.94. 16,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Simmons First National has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.97. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Simmons First National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. DA Davidson cut shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

