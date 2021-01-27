Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) PT Raised to $28.00 at Raymond James

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SFNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

SFNC traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.00. 6,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,374. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.30 and its 200 day moving average is $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Simmons First National has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $27.19.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simmons First National will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Simmons First National in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 778,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,348,000 after purchasing an additional 215,771 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,715,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,205,000 after purchasing an additional 720,892 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 130,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 835,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,304,000 after purchasing an additional 43,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.