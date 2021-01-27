Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

Shares of Simmons First National stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.02. 21,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,374. Simmons First National has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.30 and a 200-day moving average of $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Simmons First National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Simmons First National from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson cut Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

