Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.51

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.51 and last traded at $35.99, with a volume of 103665 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.17) by $14.43. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 46.11%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, VP Frederick G. Smith purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.72 per share, with a total value of $8,616,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Barry Faber sold 17,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $464,834.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 17.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.