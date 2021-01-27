Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SIRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.15.

Sirius XM stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,175,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,167,605. Sirius XM has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.96.

In other news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $11,307,254.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,603,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,651,133.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. FMR LLC grew its position in Sirius XM by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 376,287 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 21,635 shares during the period. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

