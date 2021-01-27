SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.47

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.47 and traded as low as $4.40. SJM shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 178 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.71.

SJM Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SJMHY)

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations segments. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations, as well as operates satellite casinos.

