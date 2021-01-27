Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a report on Wednesday. Nordea Equity Research raised Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average of $9.72. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $11.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.13.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) Company Profile

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company's Large Corporates & Financial Institutions division offers commercial and investment banking services to large corporate and institutional clients in the Nordic region, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

