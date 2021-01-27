Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)’s stock price dropped 8.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.67 and last traded at $27.28. Approximately 5,923,324 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 6,562,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.73.

SKLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

Get Skillz alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Skillz stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 414,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,291,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.48% of Skillz as of its most recent SEC filing. 45.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc develops and operates an e-sports platform that connects and hosts mobile games and mobile e-sports tournaments through competitions in the United States and internationally. It offers Skillz that helps developers build franchises by enabling social competition in their games and distribute prizes.

Read More: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.