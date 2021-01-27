Skyline Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 73,000 Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Skyline Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 73,000 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000. Skyline Asset Management LP owned 0.06% of Bed Bath & Beyond as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prentice Capital Management LP increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 1,577,332 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $23,628,000 after purchasing an additional 892,670 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,573 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 57,398 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,920 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,910 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321,718 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,010,000 after purchasing an additional 792,121 shares during the period.

BBBY traded up $11.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,217,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,311,645. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.34. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $47.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Joshua Schechter bought 1,500 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.87 per share, with a total value of $29,805.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harriet Edelman bought 7,500 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $149,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,890.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBBY. TheStreet raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird cut Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

