Skyline Asset Management LP Has $1.21 Million Position in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Skyline Asset Management LP lowered its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 84.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 403,004 shares during the quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP owned about 0.07% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 238.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FMBI. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. First Midwest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

In other First Midwest Bancorp news, EVP Kevin P. Geoghegan bought 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,003.23. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,213.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBI traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.24. 15,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,168. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.27. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.64.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 14.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

