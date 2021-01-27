Skyline Asset Management LP Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Skyline Asset Management LP trimmed its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 83.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,500 shares during the quarter. Hillenbrand accounts for approximately 2.4% of Skyline Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Skyline Asset Management LP owned about 0.06% of Hillenbrand worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new position in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HI traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $43.02. 5,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,376. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $44.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.15 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $693.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 26.96%.

In other news, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 4,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $189,833.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,848.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael M. Jones sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $311,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,324.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,430 shares of company stock valued at $556,997 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HI. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Hillenbrand from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

