Skyline Asset Management LP Has $969,000 Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Skyline Asset Management LP reduced its stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 79.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,200 shares during the period. Skyline Asset Management LP’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of THS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 75,600 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 209,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,160,000 after buying an additional 86,074 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 802,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,520,000 after buying an additional 17,293 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 12,368 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $470,107.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Dale Smith purchased 2,600 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.74 per share, with a total value of $95,524.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,704. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,968 shares of company stock valued at $883,576. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods stock traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.07. 16,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,993. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $53.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -435.50, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on THS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, and Meal Solutions segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, French toasts, bars, and ready-to-eat cereals.

