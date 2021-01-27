Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.29.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SKY shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Shares of NYSE SKY opened at $33.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Skyline Champion has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $37.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.71.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $322.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.25 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 4.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyline Champion will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,387,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,917,000 after buying an additional 200,510 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after buying an additional 105,135 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,389,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,195,000 after buying an additional 147,689 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,348,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,106,000 after buying an additional 56,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,062,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.