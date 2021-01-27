SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.25.

SLG has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 872.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 81,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 72,899 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 68,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 23,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 14,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 20,911 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.29. 54,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,448,707. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $35.16 and a 52-week high of $95.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.3033 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 65.86%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 93 buildings totaling 40.6 million square feet.

