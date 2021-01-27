Smart Metering Systems plc (SMS.L) (LON:SMS) Shares Gap Up to $705.00

Smart Metering Systems plc (SMS.L) (LON:SMS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $705.00, but opened at $733.00. Smart Metering Systems plc (SMS.L) shares last traded at $694.00, with a volume of 22,089 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £783.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 707.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 639.65.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 6.25 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Smart Metering Systems plc (SMS.L)’s payout ratio is presently 6.89%.

In other Smart Metering Systems plc (SMS.L) news, insider Graeme Bissett bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 578 ($7.55) per share, for a total transaction of £40,460 ($52,861.25).

Smart Metering Systems plc (SMS.L) Company Profile

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, connects, owns, operates, and maintains metering systems and databases on behalf of energy companies in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

