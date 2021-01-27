SmartFinancial, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share (NASDAQ:SMBK)

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of SmartFinancial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s FY2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens began coverage on SmartFinancial in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on SmartFinancial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of SmartFinancial stock opened at $20.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.85 million, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.81. SmartFinancial has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $23.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.84.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the second quarter worth $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 380.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the third quarter worth $141,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 10.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 40.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

