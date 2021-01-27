Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $47.83

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.83 and traded as high as $50.14. Smurfit Kappa Group shares last traded at $49.96, with a volume of 16,707 shares trading hands.

SMFKY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.83 and a 200 day moving average of $40.62.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMFKY)

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

