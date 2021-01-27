Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Bought by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Snap-on by 143.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares during the period. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.33.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.22, for a total value of $2,274,823.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,576 shares in the company, valued at $10,146,042.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 12,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.76, for a total transaction of $2,268,559.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,302 shares of company stock worth $11,434,210 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded up $5.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $184.72. The stock had a trading volume of 39,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,262. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.41. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $90.72 and a 1-year high of $183.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

