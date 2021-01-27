Solana (SOL) Price Hits $3.75 on Exchanges

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. In the last week, Solana has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Solana has a total market cap of $983.20 million and $50.52 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solana coin can now be purchased for $3.75 or 0.00012195 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00069417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $278.47 or 0.00904594 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006618 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00052850 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,385.85 or 0.04501869 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00015814 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00017878 BTC.

Solana Profile

Solana is a coin. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 488,630,611 coins and its circulating supply is 261,900,137 coins. Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs. Solana’s official website is solana.com. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Solana

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars.

