Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.73

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.73 and traded as high as $15.00. Solar Senior Capital shares last traded at $14.58, with a volume of 71,935 shares trading hands.

SUNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Solar Senior Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $233.99 million, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 million. Solar Senior Capital had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 37.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that Solar Senior Capital Ltd. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. Solar Senior Capital’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUNS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Solar Senior Capital during the first quarter worth $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Solar Senior Capital by 267.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 6,595 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Solar Senior Capital by 15.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Solar Senior Capital by 4.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 60,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Solar Senior Capital during the third quarter worth $33,000. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

