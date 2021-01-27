SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCSG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCSG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from SouthCrest Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

OTCMKTS SCSG opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.09. SouthCrest Financial Group has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $9.40.

SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that SouthCrest Financial Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SouthCrest Financial Group Company Profile

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SouthCrest Bank, N.A. that provides various banking services. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include personal loans for cars, boats, recreational vehicles, and other purchases; home equity lines of credit; loans on investment properties; owner occupied real estate, acquisition construction and development, professional practice acquisition, equipment and inventory, construction to permanent, and investment real estate loans ; and working capital and lines of credit.

