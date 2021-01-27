Southern Energy Corp. (SOU.V) (CVE:SOU) Trading Down 14.3%

Southern Energy Corp. (SOU.V) (CVE:SOU)’s share price dropped 14.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 102,169 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 148,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,916.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.71 million and a PE ratio of -0.32.

Southern Energy Corp. (SOU.V) (CVE:SOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.54 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Southern Energy Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Southern Energy Corp. (SOU.V) (CVE:SOU)

Southern Energy Corp. oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are Central Mississippi Assets covering an area of approximately 31,000 acres containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg and Mount Olive, and Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.

