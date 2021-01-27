Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.47, Fidelity Earnings reports. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 14.18%.

Southern First Bancshares stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.93. 18,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,580. Southern First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $20.89 and a 52-week high of $42.15. The company has a market capitalization of $308.98 million, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.55.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SFST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 3,000 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $105,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,604.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 6,462 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $194,118.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,924.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,582 shares of company stock worth $372,283. 8.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.