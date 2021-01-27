Soverain Achieves Market Capitalization of $4,971.83 (SOVE)

Soverain (CURRENCY:SOVE) traded 72.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. Soverain has a total market capitalization of $4,971.83 and $13.00 worth of Soverain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Soverain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Soverain has traded 36.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.43 or 0.00157031 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006361 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006968 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00005154 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Soverain Profile

Soverain (CRYPTO:SOVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Soverain’s total supply is 8,248,170 coins and its circulating supply is 8,248,099 coins. The Reddit community for Soverain is https://reddit.com/