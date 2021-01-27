Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 103.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Itron in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Itron by 22.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Itron by 286.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Itron in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $78,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total value of $44,840.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,187.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,457 shares of company stock valued at $197,291. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

ITRI opened at $95.22 on Wednesday. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $108.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.20.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.36. Itron had a positive return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $540.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

