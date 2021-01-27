Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 458 Shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY) by 327.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDHY. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $255,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $334,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $481,000.

NYSEARCA:FDHY opened at $55.47 on Wednesday. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a one year low of $41.13 and a one year high of $56.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.40 and a 200-day moving average of $54.61.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.