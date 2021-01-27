Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $29,000 Position in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its position in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Universal Logistics were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Universal Logistics by 640.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Universal Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Universal Logistics by 14.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

ULH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Universal Logistics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

In other Universal Logistics news, Director Matthew T. Moroun acquired 1,471,521 shares of Universal Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $28,621,083.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,831,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,567,131.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ULH stock opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $23.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.92. The company has a market cap of $607.02 million, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.57.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.23). Universal Logistics had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $364.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is 19.72%.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.