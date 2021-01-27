Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Stake in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 48.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,357 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Immersion were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Immersion by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,939 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Immersion by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 27,625 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,047,000. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Immersion alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immersion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Colliers Securities lifted their price target on shares of Immersion from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of IMMR stock opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.09 million, a P/E ratio of -297.80, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.96. Immersion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Immersion had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Immersion Co. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Michael Rudolf Okada sold 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $32,200.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,805.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William C. Martin sold 26,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $243,399.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,030 shares in the company, valued at $289,871.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,039,894 shares of company stock worth $29,572,721. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.