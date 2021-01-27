Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,845 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.09% of Nano Dimension at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Nano Dimension in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cim LLC bought a new position in Nano Dimension in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nano Dimension in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nano Dimension in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Nano Dimension in the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Nano Dimension stock opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.70 million, a PE ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 2.68. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $17.89.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 952.60% and a negative return on equity of 94.55%.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

