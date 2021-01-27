Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 73.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,973,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 31,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 36,314 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,478,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 87,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 15,022 shares in the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Datadog from $136.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

In other news, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.68, for a total value of $1,105,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 108,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,740,528.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $413,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,816,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,351,327 shares of company stock valued at $129,691,627. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $103.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,449.52 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $154.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.33 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.