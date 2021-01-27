Sparkle Loyalty 24 Hour Volume Reaches $73.00 (SPRKL)

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded up 16.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Sparkle Loyalty token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Sparkle Loyalty has a market cap of $21,970.09 and approximately $73.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sparkle Loyalty has traded down 71.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00050860 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00132651 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00292705 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00068843 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00070192 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00036914 BTC.

About Sparkle Loyalty

Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,272,566 tokens. The official website for Sparkle Loyalty is sparkleloyalty.io.

Buying and Selling Sparkle Loyalty

Sparkle Loyalty can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkle Loyalty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sparkle Loyalty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

