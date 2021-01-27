SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Shares Acquired by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,123 shares during the period. SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF comprises about 3.1% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 0.38% of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF worth $12,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 168.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 27,009 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co boosted its position in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its position in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TOTL opened at $49.34 on Wednesday. SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF has a 52-week low of $46.54 and a 52-week high of $50.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.41.

