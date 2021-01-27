SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Stock Position Boosted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $16,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 362.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $309.39 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $182.10 and a twelve month high of $312.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $306.11 and a 200-day moving average of $294.42.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

