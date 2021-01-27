SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% in the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Savior LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at $47,000. 43.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLD stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.26. The company had a trading volume of 306,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,327,405. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $136.12 and a one year high of $194.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.89.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

