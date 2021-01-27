SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 141.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,069,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626,471 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.8% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $47,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.61. The stock had a trading volume of 103,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,911. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.98. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $45.36.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.