SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up 5.3% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $12,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,027,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,002.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 291,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,899,000 after buying an additional 264,714 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 444,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,842,000 after buying an additional 233,076 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,196,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,079,000 after buying an additional 222,871 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.05. 82,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,625. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $67.57 and a 12-month high of $110.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.38.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.