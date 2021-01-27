SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 177,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,197,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 168,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 137,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,927,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 119,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,549,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDY traded down $5.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $436.42. The stock had a trading volume of 116,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,394. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $452.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $427.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.95.

About SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

