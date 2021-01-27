Spectrecoin (XSPEC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $6,042.00

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 27th. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00045507 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00153723 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000259 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00010399 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00010282 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003258 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

Spectrecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.