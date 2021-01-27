Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Stock Price Up 44.7%

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) shares rose 44.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.41 and last traded at $2.75. Approximately 26,103,787 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 894% from the average daily volume of 2,626,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

The stock has a market cap of $18.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average is $2.21.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sphere 3D stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 57,945 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned 0.83% of Sphere 3D as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

About Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY)

Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms.

