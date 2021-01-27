Spinnaker Trust Cuts Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Spinnaker Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,956 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABT. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 138.9% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.82.
In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $114.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.44. The company has a market cap of $203.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $115.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.
Abbott Laboratories Company Profile
Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.
Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).
Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.